Officials have identified the man who was hit and killed while crossing a road in Minnetonka by a driver who explained that the sun was in her eyes, police said.

Barry J. Nustad, 61, of Hopkins, was hit about 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 on Cedar Lake Road near Greenbrier Road and died two days later, police said in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday that asks for court permission to review Nustad's medical records.

A woman told police that Nustad was with another person, and they were not in a crosswalk at the time Nustad was struck, the filing read. She added that she heard no tires screeching or notice the minivan slowing down.

The driver, confirmed by the Star Tribune as Maria de Jesus Meza Chavez, 57, of Hopkins, said she didn't see either person crossing the road and explained that "the sun was directly in her face," according to the filing. She acknowledged braking only after hitting Nustad.