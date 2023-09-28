Officials on Thursday identified the man who was shot to death two days earlier behind a home in south Minneapolis.

Curtis Leroy Johnson, 37, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S. 16th Avenue and died roughly 40 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers responded to the scene, found Johnson behind a residence and provided medical attention for him until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, police said.

The death put the homicide toll in Minneapolis at 46 so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 69 in the same time period last year.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or contact CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.