Officials on Monday identified the man who was shot to death near George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

Mohamed A. Omar, 29, was shot multiple times about 3:20 a.m. at 38th and Chicago and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No arrests have been announced.

Police said they were responding to reports of gunfire and found the Omar unresponsive on the ground. The officers said nearby was a running, unoccupied vehicle with apparent damage from gunfire that likely belonged to the man.

There have been 58 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, compared to 59 in the city through Aug. 8 of last year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.