Officials on Tuesday identified the man who was hit by a car while crossing a St. Paul street on Christmas Eve and killed along with his dog.
Steven Wirtz, 64, of St. Paul was struck about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at W. Maryland Avenue and Park Street, police said.
Also killed was Wirtz's two-year-old German shepherd, according to police.
Fire Department paramedics pronounced Wirtz dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, identified Tuesday by police as 45-year-old Gregory S. Bauer of St. Paul, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.
"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," a police statement read. "No arrests have been made."
