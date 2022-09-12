Officials have identified the driver who was killed in a collision with a FedEx truck last week near Northfield.
Carol A. James, 82, of Northfield died in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Foliage Avenue north of W. 307th Street in Greenvale Township, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
James crossed over the centerline on Foliage Avenue in her SUV and hit the northbound FedEx semitrailer truck. The FedEx driver, Brian Moreland, 44, of White Bear Lake, survived the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Rochester motorcyclist is killed in collision with passenger vehicle
The crash occurred over the weekend southeast of Rochester, the State Patrol said.
Sports
The weekend: Ascending Vikings, descending Packers, tumbling Twins
Add in a dominant Gophers football victory while many of their rivals stumbled and it was quite a few days — good and bad — in Minnesota sports.
Politics
Trump's lawyers call Mar-a-Lago probe 'misguided'
A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump's Florida home has "spiraled out of control," his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department's probe.
Officials ID driver killed in collision with a FedEx truck near Northfield
The woman taught elementary school for 25 years.
Vikings
Five extra points: O'Connell's A+ play calling, Cousins' cautious moment
The new Vikings coach stayed committed to the run but also showed a willingness to throw on first down. And veteran Kirk Cousins watchers got a second-half scare.