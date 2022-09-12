Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have identified the driver who was killed in a collision with a FedEx truck last week near Northfield.

Carol A. James, 82, of Northfield died in the crash about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Foliage Avenue north of W. 307th Street in Greenvale Township, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

James crossed over the centerline on Foliage Avenue in her SUV and hit the northbound FedEx semitrailer truck. The FedEx driver, Brian Moreland, 44, of White Bear Lake, survived the crash.