Officials on Wednesday identified the 10-year-old classmates who were killed in an ATV crash over the weekend in Washington County.

Alexis "Lexi" Marie Gibson, of Mahtomedi, and Savanna Lee Koeckeritz, of Afton, suffered fatal injuries late Saturday afternoon after their ATV rolled over on private property in the 1000 block of S. Neal Avenue in Afton, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and other first responders arrived to find the girls pinned beneath the recreational vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. They died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose whether the girls were wearing helmets. Noor did it say which of the girls was operating the ATV.

State regulations allow ATV operators ages 10 and 11 to ride on private property. The block where the crash occurred is home to Koeckeritz Excavating.

Both girls were in the combined fourth- and fifth-grade class at New Heights School in Stillwater.

In a statement, Principal Tom Kearney said, "Both girls have been enrolled at our school together since kindergarten. ... Lexi and Savanna were both good students and friends to many throughout the school, but especially to those in their classroom.

"This tragedy has left a giant hole in our school community, and our students, staff, and administration are doing everything we can to support the families of Lexi and Savanna."