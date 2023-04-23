Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Two juveniles were killed Saturday after an ATV crash near Afton, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release Saturday evening from the office, deputies and first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton just after 5 p.m.

Responders found the victims, both 10 years old, trapped under an ATV and attempted lifesaving efforts before pronouncing both juveniles dead at the scene.

The identities of both victims have not yet been publicly released. The sheriff's office said that their families have been notified and the cause of the fatal accident was still being investigated as of late Saturday evening.