When: Saturday through Feb. 5

Where: 1980 Rink/Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Who: The six NWHL teams — the Minnesota Whitecaps, Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and expansion Toronto Six — will gather in Lake Placid and play the entire season and playoffs over a two-week span while teams are sequestered in a bubble environment to reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission.

Format: Each team will play five games, one against each of the other five league teams. Then, each team will play a two-game playoff round to determine the four semifinalists. The Isobel Cup semifinals and final are single elimination.

Fans: None in attendance, though more than 75 cardboard cutouts of players and coaches from the Wild, Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx and United FC will be in the arena for Whitecaps games.

Streaming: Games are available on nwhl.zone/nwhl-on-twitch. Semifinals and final will stream on NBCSports.com.

TV: The Isobel Cup semifinals (4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 4) and final (6 p.m. Feb. 5) will air live on NBCSN.

Whitecaps schedule (all games in Lake Placid)

• Saturday vs. Boston, 3 p.m.

• Sunday at Toronto, noon

• Tuesday at Metropolitan, 4:30 p.m.

• Thursday vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 30 at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

• Jan. 31-Feb. 3 Two playoff games to determine semifinalists.

