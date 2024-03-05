Nursing home workers and supporters wearing purple sweatshirts that say "On strike," picketed in front of the Estates at St. Louis Park on Tuesday morning, part of a one-day walkout of employees from a dozen senior facilities around the Twin Cities.

The workers' contracts expired six months ago, and they're asking for a minimum wage of $25 an hour and better staffing at the facilities.

"We are dealing with an incredible amount of short staffing," said Jamie Gulley, president of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota while picketing with workers at St. Therese of New Hope early Tuesday morning. "Workers are being mandated to work long days. And sometimes 20 to 30 days in a row. ... We still have not gotten enough people back in the industry. And this I has been going on for years."

About 100 people were picketing by the Estates of St. Louis Park by 8:30, a number that doubled by a 10:30 rally there. SEIU members from as far as Kansas and Seattle were among the crowd.

So was Russell Macauley, a registered nurse at the Villas at St. Louis Park, a rehabilitation facility owned by Monarch Cos.. Hesaid he regularly logs 20 to 24 hours of overtime over a two-week pay period while taking care of more patients than laid out in Minnesota regulations. He said newer hires are making more competitive pay than his $40 an hour, and the facility also contracts with outside agencies, paying those nurses more.

He wants an equitable amount, hopefully $45 an hour, and more protections for both staff and patients.

The industry was hit hard by the pandemic, both in terms of operations with seniors getting ill but with finances and staffing. There were layoffs, and retirements as well, Gulley said.

SEIU members and nursing home workers picket and rally outside The Estates at St. Louis Park.

After the pandemic, nursing homes like all health care facilities have said they have had trouble finding enough workers.

Staffing is down about 25% at the 12 nursing homes where workers are striking, Gulley said.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and UFCW Local 663, both of which represent groups of the workers, are picketing at six facilities Tuesday morning. At 1:45, they plan to join 4,000 office janitors who started striking on Monday, plus supporters, at a rally on the State Capitol steps.

"Our nursing home members deserve more," said Rena Wong, president of UFCW 663. "They provide the care that all of our family members need."

More than 17% of nursing assistant positions were vacant in mid-2022, according to the most recent Minnesota job vacancy data, though that includes some positions at clinics and hospitals as well as nursing homes. SEIU represents nursing assistants, nurses and workers in food service and housekeeping in 31 nursing homes across Minnesota. Facilities under strike will lose the majority of their nursing home workforce March 5, and could be forced to hire high-cost contract workers for the day.

The unions, besides the minimum wage, are asking for minimum staffing levels, a better retirement plan and affordable health care insurance.

"For too long, we have been working short, we have been unable to do a good job for the residents because of the low pay and the lack of benefits in this industry," Gulley said. "And we are calling on the industry to change that and to reach an agreement with us that support the caregivers and our ability to support the residents."

Marc Halpert, CEO of Eagan-based Monarch Healthcare Management, said company is trying to negotiate better wages for the workers.

"They're being pretty pleasant outside," Halpert said of the picketers outside the Estates.

Halpert and Loel Lovas, executive director of Providence Place in Minneapolis, whose workers are also on strike, said patient care is not being affected by the strike on Tuesday.

"We are fully staffed," Halpert said. Monarch manages 30 senior facilities in Minnesota.

"It’s a good thing because this is the best way to have a voice," said Susan Japheth, as she joins SEIU members and nursing home workers picket and rally outside The Estates at St. Louis Park. Japheth is a CNA at The Estates in St. Louis Park.

Nicole Marlin said she makes $30 an hour after 17 years as a licensed practical nurse, the last at the Villas. She said the rehab facility only accounts for the number of patients, not the severity of their conditions, when deciding how many staff to call in. She said the Villa did not have the equipment nor the staff, for example, to take care of a 600-pound man in the manner in which he deserved. Eventually, he was sent back to the hospital, but only after she complained.

She said staff constantly have to scramble to cover the floors because of last-minute calls to change the number of employees on duty on a given day.

Jasmina Malcinovic has worked as a cook at Excelsior Estates for 29 years and makes $23 an hour. She is hoping a new contract would bring her at least $25 an hour and more affordable health care insurance. Currently, she pays $900 a month for the company's health insurance plan for her spouse and two of her three kids.

Separately, about 400 Minneapolis Public Works employees represented by LIUNA Local 363 voted to accept a new labor contract with a 30% pay raise over the next three years, said AJ Lange, business manager of the unit.

"This historic contract was achieved through the tireless efforts and countless hours of hard work by the bargaining team, our strike committee, and every single member who volunteered their time to fight for a better future for all of us," Lange said in a statement. "I'm continuously impressed by the hard work and dedication of our members, and I'm truly honored to represent them."

Includes reporting by staff writer Burl Gilyard.