The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash near Rochester, Minn.
The four-seat Robinson R-44 crashed near Elgin, Minn., on Monday, according to tweet from the NTSB. The small town is about 30 minutes from Rochester.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
