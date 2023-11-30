New York University outlasted Northwestern (St. Paul) 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament in Claremont, Calif.

Northwestern (St. Paul) lost the first two sets but rallied to force a fifth set before NYU pulled out a 29-27, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory.

Abby Glanzer and Ari Schmidt each had 16 kills for the Eagles (32-5), who were making their second consecutive appearance in the D-III quarterfinals.

Grace Nelson had 23 kills to lead the Violets (33-4), who won their 17th consecutive match.

Glanzer, a junior, was named a first-team All-America by the AVCA on Tuesday.