New York University outlasted Northwestern (St. Paul) 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament in Claremont, Calif.
Northwestern (St. Paul) lost the first two sets but rallied to force a fifth set before NYU pulled out a 29-27, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory.
Abby Glanzer and Ari Schmidt each had 16 kills for the Eagles (32-5), who were making their second consecutive appearance in the D-III quarterfinals.
Grace Nelson had 23 kills to lead the Violets (33-4), who won their 17th consecutive match.
Glanzer, a junior, was named a first-team All-America by the AVCA on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Grocholski scores career-high 26 as Gophers women trounce Norfolk State
Grace Grocholski made nine of 14 shots overall and went 5-for-8 on three-pointers. The freshman had 17 points in the first half as Minnesota built an 18-point halftime lead.
Sports
Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets past Rockets 134-124 in Murray's return
Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Denver Nuggets rolled past the Houston Rockets 134-124 on Wednesday night in Jamal Murray's return from a hamstring injury.
Sports
Raptors end Suns' winning streak at 7, spoiling Kevin Durant's return
Scottie Barnes scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam finished with 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat Phoenix 112-105 on Wednesday night to end the Suns' winning streak at seven.
Sports
Vesey scores late in 3rd period as Rangers rally for 3-2 win over Red Wings
Jimmy Vesey scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 Wednesday night.
Twins
Former Twins reliever Pagán agrees to two-year, $16M deal with Reds
Emilio Pagán, 32, had a rebound season with the Twins in 2023, posting a 2.99 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 70 innings.