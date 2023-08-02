Northern Brewer, a Twin Cities homebrewing retailer that has grown into one of the nation's largest suppliers, is closing its storefronts at the end of the month, shifting to online sales only.

The 30-year-old company sent a note to customers on Wednesday explaining the move.

"Changes in customer behavior as well as shifts in market dynamics have led us to this decision," the company said in the email. "Although these closures are difficult, we firmly believe they are crucial steps as we focus 100% of our efforts on serving customers through our online experience."

Northern Brewer locations in St. Paul and Milwaukee will close Aug. 31 along with its sister store, Midwest Supplies, in St. Louis Park.

The company's location on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis already closed.

Homebrewers mourned the loss of the nationally recognized LHBS (local homebrew shop) Wednesday on Reddit.

"Pretty disappointing, but I understand the decision," one user wrote.

Others were already dreading paying shipping costs for bags of grain after being able to buy small quantities in person.

"Biggest loss for me as a relatively new homebrewer will be being able to go in and ask questions," another user posted.

Homebrewing, along with other hobbies, got a major boost during the stay-at-home phase of the pandemic. But with more amateur zymurgists (or brewers) returning to their office life and with the price of beer ingredients rising, the cost of maintaining a brick-and-mortar store grew untenable. "This decision was not taken lightly," Northern Brewer said.

Northern Brewer is offering discounts on retail sales through the end of the month and incentives to retain customers for online sales.