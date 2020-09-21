A northeast Minneapolis bistro-turned-hot dog spot is the latest restaurant casualty of COVID-19.

Bardo (222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls.) announced Sunday on social media that it would end its run that night after more than three years in the neighborhood.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart we announce, tonight we close our doors. We thank you for every opportunity,” said the brief note, alongside a photo of chef/co-owner Remy Pettus.

The Star Tribune granted Bardo 3 1/2 stars in 2018, calling it an “exciting newcomer” that paid “copious attention to detail” on its “tightly edited” menu.

Pettus, a Twin Cities native who previously cooked at Moto in Chicago and Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, Calif., won acclaim for his “eloquent cooking,” including a “spellbinding” way with gnocchi.

Bardo switched gears partway through the pandemic, rethinking its high-end approach and instead offering a takeout-friendly hot dog menu called BardoG. It also integrated a recording studio into its dining room.

Bardo is the latest of dozens of Twin Cities restaurants to close since the coronavirus first shuttered Minnesota dining rooms in March. Other recent high-profile casualties include the four-star Butcher and the Boar and Surly Brewing Co.’s beer hall and pizzeria.

@SharynJackson