DULUTH — A state project intended to improve safety on London Road — a major link to the North Shore — has changed in the wake of neighborhood complaints.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation planned $17 million in repairs and improvements to a 3½-mile residential artery that include resurfacing, replacing traffic lights and adding three roundabouts, all intended to address excessive speeds and improve access, which studies and community feedback said needed to be addressed. But the location of one roundabout meant the use of eminent domain to tear down a residence, leading to an organized effort to thwart that part of the plan.

The department said this week it would no longer build that roundabout, which involved city of Duluth approval for a right-of-way. The department changed its plans before asking the city for approval.

The decision was made to keep the project on track, MnDOT spokeswoman Pippi Mayfield said.

"We're already behind on the schedule because of things that have popped up, and this was just slowing it down more," she said.

Landscaped roundabouts were slated for the 26th, 40th and 60th avenue intersections along London Road; the first where Interstate 35 spits drivers into the home-lined neighborhood. The 60th Avenue intersection sits at the end of that stretch.

Elizabeth Johnson and her husband own the home that was slated for removal, across from a popular Lake Superior rock beach. Unwilling to move, they've been living in limbo since they were approached by MnDOT last summer.

The news that their home is no longer in jeopardy leaves her "ecstatic," Johnson said. "We can take some deep breaths now. That is just the highest level of worry, when you have an official document saying you're losing your house."

The group of neighbors that circulated a petition, maintained a social media presence and pleaded with City Council members agree that the intersection isn't safe, but asked for a less intrusive solution.

Mayor Emily Larson said that while the majority of the project would significantly improve safety issues, she agreed with residents who opposed the 60th Avenue roundabout.

"I do think this decision is the right one for the community," Larson said. "It's not a city decision ... but I do think there are different ways to mitigate the traffic there."

Not all of the corridor's residents opposed MnDOT's initial plans. Many are upset that speeding cars make it hard to cross the street and streaming traffic make left turns difficult.

Mayfield said they'd make a temporary pedestrian island permanent and add a painted crosswalk at the controversial intersection, with potential other improvements.

City Councilor Gary Anderson represents the part of Duluth where the project will take place. He said he didn't hear many complaints about that particular intersection in past years, but did hear about the corridor.

Drivers treat it like a freeway, he said, "So I am really grateful that MnDOT ... will continue to move forward."

MnDOT has said there aren't many accidents along the corridor, but safety improvements were intended to be "proactive."

The road links the 55 mph Interstate 35 to the 65 mph expressway to Two Harbors, and has posted speeds that begin at 40 mph on either end before moving to 30, forcing traffic in both directions to slow down. MnDOT studies show the typical speed is 37 mph, but 15% of vehicles drive more than 40 mph. On average, 12,000 vehicles use the route daily, although that's higher in the warmer months and lower in the winter.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.