Rash: Nobel Peace Prize honors atomic-bomb survivors while warning of today’s dangers

Those survivors’ stories, as well as the testimony from members of Nihon Hidankyo, have impact. “Their story is beyond devastating; it’s almost beyond imagining,“ said Blume. “And even though they’ve been recounting their stories for decades, they never lose their horror. They really are one of the most important guardrails that we have against use of nuclear weapons in warfare.” While their testimonies are on paper, Blume continued, “meeting somebody who survived, or hearing them in person or on television — it’s very impactful.”