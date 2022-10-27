Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule.

A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to add COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to sign off on the recommendation, several states had already announced their intentions.

"There are no plans (to) pursue this requirement," said the written statement, provided by health department spokesman Garry Bowman.

COVID-19 levels have remained relatively stable in Minnesota so far this fall, although there was a modest increase in infections in mid-September that could have been linked to increased viral transmission during the Minnesota State Fair, Labor Day Weekend, or the start of the K-12 school year.

Infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been declining from 1,500 per day in early August to less than 800 per day now — despite the September blip. The totals only account for positive tests at clinics and testing centers; at-home results are not included.

The 525 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday represented the first total above 500 since mid-August, though, according to the state's pandemic situation report. COVID-19 deaths also rose from four per day in mid-September to six per day in mid-October — though that rate is well below the peak this year of 33 deaths per day in late January.

Minnesota requires proof of several federally recommended vaccinations, or written conscientious objections from parents, before children can attend most preschools or K-12 schools in the state. But while shots against measles, tetanus and other infectious agents are required, the state's immunization law only recommends other vaccinations on the federal schedule for influenza, rotavirus and HPV.

Any changes sought by State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm would require a lengthy notification process spelled out under state law. In addition to consulting state K-12 and college education leaders, she would be required to notify vaccine-hesitant groups such as Vaccine Awareness Minnesota and the Minnesota Natural Health Coalition.

State Senate and House committees with health care policy roles would have the opportunity to schedule public hearings — meaning that any change in vaccination policy would likely take months.

Seniors remain at greatest risk of severe consequences from COVID-19, making up 87 of the 97 COVID-19 deaths identified so far in October in Minnesota.

Children have been at equal or greater risk of infection because of their higher activity levels that carry the risk of viral transmission. The CDC earlier this fall estimated that 88% of Minnesotans 17 and younger have already been infected. However, their risks of severe illness are lower. Among 13,453 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, 11 have involved people 17 or younger — most of whom had chronic or underlying health conditions.

Even in this lower-risk group, vaccine offers some protection, according to Minnesota's latest COVID-19 case data by immunization status. Over the last 60 days, unvaccinated children 5 to 11 have been 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated children in that age group.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in Minnesota decline by age. While 93% of seniors in the state are fully vaccinated with the initial series, only 34% are considered up to date — meaning they have received recommended boosters to maintain immunity.

Among children 5 to 11, 41% are fully vaccinated and less than 1% are up to date. New boosters formulated against the dominant strains of the coronavirus were only approved in October for this age group.

Uptake of the variant-specific boosters has been slow in Minnesota among all age groups. While nearly 4 million Minnesotans have received some COVID-19 vaccine, only 640,000 have received the latest recommended boosters.