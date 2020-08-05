FALL FRIDAY NIGHT: NO LIGHTS

Most Minnesota high school fall sports will start on time Aug. 17, but two big ones — football and volleyball — are moving to a new season in March because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. They will be played from March into mid-May, pushing spring sports back to May into mid-July. The Minnesota State High School League board of directors approved the following plans:

Starting Aug. 17: First day of practice for boys' and girls' soccer and cross-country, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and diving, with seasons 20% shorter in duration and with 30% fewer competitions, limited to one or two per week. Postseason plans to be determined. Cross-country meets cannot exceed three teams; tennis and swimming can only hold dual competitions.

Starting in mid-March: Football season of six regular-season games, no scrimmages. Volleyball season reduced 20% in length and with 30% fewer games, no multiteam invitationals. For both sports, fall practice permitted, postseason plans to be determined.