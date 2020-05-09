Minneapolis police on Friday continued the investigation into a double shooting the night before that left two people injured, including a 16-year-old girl.

Officers responding to shots fired about 11:30 p.m. Thursday found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to the torso in the area of W. Broadway Avenue and N. 26th Avenue, according to police scanner audio and a department spokesman.

The intersection forms the border between the Willard-Hay and Jordan neighborhoods on the city’s North Side.

They also found the teenage girl who had been shot, and both victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, according to police spokesman John Elder.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, but no arrests had been announced as of late Friday.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect vehicle was described over the scanner as a newer model Chevrolet Impala, which was last seen fleeing westbound on Broadway toward Robbinsdale. No motive has been given.