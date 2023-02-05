For the second night in a row, No. 5 St. Cloud State and visiting Miami went to a shootout on Saturday night and the Huskies came out on top for an extra point in the NCHC standings.

The Huskies (18-8-2, 10-6-1 NCHC) and the RedHawks tied 1-1 in regulation. Jami Krannila scored on a power play in the first for SCSU and then had one of the two shootout goals. Micah Miller had the only other one.

Dominic Basse made 28 saves for the victory.

Miami tied the score in the third on John Waldron's goal with 35 seconds left. Ludvig Persson stopped 30 shots for the RedHawks (7-17-4, 2-13-3).

No. 10 Western Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1: Chad Hillebrand had two goals and an assist to lead the Broncos (19-10-1, 11-6-1) past the host Bulldogs (12-15-1, 7-11).

Big Ten

No. 17 Michigan State 3, No. 20 Notre Dame 2: Karsen Dorwart scored a power-play goal in the first period and David Gucciardi four minutes into the third as the Spartans (15-13-2, 9-9-2 Big Ten) edged the visiting Irish (13-14-3, 8-10-2). Dylan St. Cyr made 33 stops for Michigan State. Chayse Primeau had a goal and an assist for Notre Dame while Ryan Bischel had 25 saves. Michigan State, which won the series opener 3-0, got its first back-to-back wins since November.

No. 7 Ohio State 4, No. 9 Penn State 2: Tate Singleton's goal for the host Buckeyes (17-10-1, 10-8) with 4:32 broke a 2-2 tie. Jakub Dobes made 32 saves for the victory. Liam Souliere had 33 stops for Penn State (19-10-1, 9-10-1).

No. 6 Michigan 7, Wisconsin 2: Eric Ciccolini and Tyson Jugnauth each had two goals and T.J. Hughes had a goal and three assists as the host Wolverines (18-9-1, 10-8) routed the Badgers (10-18, 7-8).

CCHA

No. 13 MSU Mankato 5, St. Thomas 1: Brendan Olson, Zach Krajnik and Christian Fitzgerald all scored within a four-minute stretch of the opening period as the host Mavericks (19-10-1, 14-7-1 CCHA) beat the host Tommies (8-18-2, 7-11-2).

Michigan Tech 3, Bemidji State 2: Marcus Pederson's first goal of the season gave the Huskies (20-7-4, 13-5-4) a 3-0 lead at 7:35 of the third. The host Beavers (11-12-5, 9-8-3) got within one on goals by Jere Vaisanen and Lleyton Roed.