Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon liked what he saw last week, when his volleyball team went to Purdue and came home with a pair of five-set victories. Saturday, the No. 5 Gophers needed a little less time — but no less tenacity — to defeat Penn State 3-1 in their first match this season against a ranked opponent at Maturi Pavilion.

The eighth-ranked Nittany Lions roared back in the first three sets after the Gophers seized early leads, but the Gophers persisted for a 29-27, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 victory. In a thrilling match, packed with long rallies, tightly contested sets and seesaw lead changes, the Gophers (7-0) outhit Penn State .241 to .170 and recorded 65 kills to the Nittany Lions' 54.

Stephanie Samedy led the Gophers with a match-high 23 kills, and Regan Pittman had seven blocks.

Penn State (2-1) had played only two matches this season. Its first two were postponed when Michigan paused all sports because of COVID-19 concerns, and its next two — against Ohio State — were not played when positive tests in the Nittany Lions program halted team activities.

The Gophers cruised out to an early lead in the first set, then withstood a Penn State rally to eke out a hard-fought win. After taking the first four points, the Gophers led by as many as five, moving ahead 12-7 on a block by Shea Rubright and Samedy.

They held a 15-11 advantage when the Nittany Lions stormed back into the set. A run of five consecutive points gave Penn State a 16-15 lead, its first of the match. There were four lead changes and 10 ties through the rest of the set, and it took five set points for the Gophers to finish it off.

Consecutive attack errors by Penn State — including a corner kill attempt by Parker that traveled a bit too far — gave the Gophers the set.

The second set played out in much the same manner. The Gophers raced to a 5-0 lead, but Penn State rallied more quickly this time, scoring the next four points to tighten it up.

A 9-3 run midway through the set gave the Nittany Lions their first lead. McCutcheon called a timeout with Penn State up 18-15, and the Gophers responded with three consecutive points on kills by Samedy and Rollins and a CC McGraw ace. But Penn State clawed back to a 22-21 lead during a big set by Jonni Parker, who had five kills and an ace.

A Melani Shaffmaster kill — on a slick backward flip — followed by a Samedy kill and a Penn State error put the Gophers at set point, and Taylor Landfair closed it out with her fifth kill of the match. The Gophers hit .386 in the set.

In the third, the Gophers struggled with accuracy as an 8-4 lead dissolved into a 10-10 tie. But Penn State was unable to pass them — until a late string of six points in a row powered it to a 23-20 lead. The Gophers, who hit just .116, pulled within a point before a Parker kill gave the Nittany Lions their first set of the match.

An 8-3 Gophers run in the fourth set gave them a 13-8 lead, and Penn State never led after that as the Gophers scored the final five points.