FORT WORTH, TEXAS - After losing the first set, the No. 5 Gophers rallied to beat No. 16 Baylor 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 on Friday in their season opener in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at Schollmaier Arena.

Veteran outside hitters Jenna Wenaas and Taylor Landfair had 17 and 15 kills, respectively, to lead Minnesota. Carter Booth, a 6-6 freshman from Denver, also made an immediate impact with 11 blocks and six kills.

Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists for the Gophers who hit .300 to the Bears' .133, She also had a team-high 10 digs.

Minnesota will play Texas Christian, the host team this weekend, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In the first set, the Bears used a 4-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Landfair's fourth kill got the Gophers within 24-23 but Baylor won the set on Riley Simpson's sixth kill. She finished with a match-high 18.

Minnesota outhit the Bears .154 to .143, but the Bears had a 16-9 advantage in kills.

The Gophers won the second set 25-16, taking a 7-3 lead on Rachel Kilkelly's ace — the team's first of the season. They expanded the lead to 14-7 and made it 17-11 on Landfair's fifth kill.

Minnesota, which hit .333 to .000 for Baylor, won the set by getting two of the last three points on kills by Wenaas.

In the third set, the Gophers used a 5-0 run — fueled by Baylor's three attack errors — to take a 17-15 lead and won 25-23 on a kill by Landfair.

Minnesota scored eight straight points to take a 10-2 lead in the fourth set. Booth had two kills in the run. The Gophers and Bears traded points the rest of the set. Shaffmaster's 10th kill ended the match.