Arica Davis, middle blocker

After helping Ohio State to the Sweet 16 as a freshman, and ranking 23rd in the nation in blocks per set, Davis transferred to the U with three years of eligibility remaining. Will battle for playing time amid a suddenly crowded defensive interior.

Naya Gros, middle blocker

A graduate senior transfer, Gros knows the Big Ten. She spent four seasons starting at Michigan State and ranked fifth in the conference last season with 1.31 blocks per set to go along with a career 1.80 kills per set.

Taylor Landfair, outside hitter

One of the most important returning players in college volleyball, Landfair battled a serious abdominal injury last season after an electric freshman campaign that saw her make First Team All-Big Ten.

CC McGraw, libero

It was a no-brainer for McGraw and the Gophers coaches to exercise a fifth-year of eligibility due to the pandemic. A First Team All-Big Ten libero in 2019 and 2021, she ranks fifth in program history with 1,554 career digs.

Melani Shaffmaster, setter

The junior feels ready to break out, settled and confident in her role after making AVCA All-North Region and ranking fifth in assists per set in the Big Ten last season. At 6-3, she posted 71 blocks in 2021, fourth best on the team.

Jenna Wenaas, outside hitter

Named preseason All-Big Ten this year, Wenaas will be central to the Gophers attack. Wenaas can do a bit of it all — she finished second on the team in kills (3.28 per set) and fourth in digs (2.70 per set) last season.

McKenna Wucherer, outside hitter

The Wisconsin native is the top-rated freshman recruit in the country and comes in with a stellar class including middle blocker Carter Booth and attacker Julia Hanson. Wucherer's all-around game could see immediate playing time.