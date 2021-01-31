COLUMBUS, OHIO – Sampo Ranta and Jaxon Nelson scored power-play goals 26 seconds apart early in the second period to lead the No. 4 Gophers to a 5-2 victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

The goals came after Collin Peters of the Buckeyes received a five-minute major and game disqualification at 1:18 for checking from behind.

Ranta got his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 1:59 and it proved to be the winner. Nelson scored at 2:25 to make it 3-0 Minnesota (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten).

Ohio State (5-12-1, 5-11) countered with Tate Singleton's goal at 7:11. But defenseman Jackson LaCombe restored the Gophers' three-goal on a shorthanded goal with 1:01 left in the middle period.

Kamil Sadlocha of the Buckeyes made it 4-2 with 5:06 left.

Jonny Sorenson had the Gophers' first goal, in the eighth minute of the first period. And Sammy Walker got their fifth, an empty-netter with 20 seconds to play

Jack LaFontaine made 28 saves for the Gophers, Evan Moyse 22 for the Buckeyes.