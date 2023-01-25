Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2) moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23.

A three-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 lead with 8:12 left. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill's three-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home.

• Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half, Jayden Epps added 14 points in his second career start and host Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60. Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) has won five of its last six games. Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) has lost six of seven.

• Georgetown ended a 29-game Big East losing streak — the longest in the history of the conference — with an 81-76 win over DePaul in Washington.

• Emoni Bates scored a career-high 43 points in Eastern Michigan's 84-79 loss at Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight EMU points in the first half.

• Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2½ seasons.