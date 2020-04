Ninety-nine Athena Award winners from Twin Cities metro-area high schools were recognized as top female student-athletes for the 2019-20 school year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of banquets in St. Paul and Minneapolis that are typically held to honor the winners. There were 55 winners recognized by the the Athena Committee in Minneapolis and 44 by the Athena Committee in St. Paul. The winners by school, with their sports and college plans:

MINNEAPOLIS AREA

ANDOVER: Jamie Nelson (hockey, lacrosse), Minnesota State Mankato

ANOKA: Madison Mashuga (golf, hockey, soccer), Minnesota State Mankato

ARMSTRONG: Sierra Ann Smith (swimming), Missouri

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S: Sarah Luong (volleyball), Emory

BLAINE: Madison Schmidt (basketball, track and field, volleyball), Notre Dame

BLAKE: Audrey Lynn Wethington (golf, hockey, soccer), Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON: Megan Narveson (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), Minnesota State Mankato

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY: Maya Chesky (basketball, lacrosse, soccer), Upper Iowa

BRECK: Olivia Mobley (hockey, lacrosse, track and field), Quinnipiac

BROOKLYN CENTER: Megan Falnes (soccer, softball, wrestling), Southern California

BURNSVILLE: Avery Sawchuk (golf, hockey, tennis), Augsburg

CHAMPLIN PARK: Heather Johnson (swimming, track and field), Minnesota

CHANHASSEN: Tori Tollefson (basketball, softball), South Dakota State

CHASKA: Kianee Bouavichith (dance), undecided

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS: Kate Rockwell (basketball, lacrosse, volleyball), undecided

COON RAPIDS: Rachel Deters (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball), Hamline

COOPER: Evelyn Villalobos (Nordic skiing, soccer), Gustavus Adolphus

DELASALLE: Maggie Haller (soccer, track and field), undecided

EDEN PRAIRIE: Liesl Paulsen (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), Minnesota

EDINA: Megan Phillip (diving), Minnesota

ELK RIVER: Lydia Haack (basketball, tennis), Upper Iowa

FRIDLEY: Ah’Janay Yancy (basketball, track and field, volleyball), undecided

HOLY ANGELS: Isabelle Lynn Henry (basketball, track and field, volleyball), Carleton

HOPKINS: Paige Bueckers (basketball), Connecticut

JORDAN: Madi Kes (basketball, track and field, volleyball), Gustavus Adolphus

MAPLE GROVE: Nadia Abid (diving, gymnastics, track and field), Hamline

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN: Endia Clark (soccer), undecided

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON: Jaiden Seabrooks (basketball, track and field, volleyball), William Penn

MINNEAPOLIS HENRY: Jamesa Robinson (softball, volleyball, wrestling), Augsburg

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH: Jasmine Jackson (basketball, softball, track and field, volleyball), Iowa Central

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT: Marie Peterson (tennis, track and field, wrestling), undecided

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH: Emily Mulhern (cross-country, Nordic skiing), St. Olaf

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST: Peyton D’Emanuele (lacrosse, swimming), Notre Dame

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN: Ella Endo (badminton, Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field), undecided

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY: Kate Pryor (basketball, softball, volleyball), Boston University

MINNETONKA: Maggie Nicholson (hockey), Minnesota

MOUND WESTONKA: Melissa Drill (basketball, softball, volleyball), Winona State

ORONO: Sydney DeCubellis (hockey, softball), undecided

OSSEO: Gabrielle Bodin (hockey, track and field, volleyball), St. Catherine

PARK CENTER: Lauren Frost (basketball, soccer), Nebraska Omaha

PRIOR LAKE: Josie Kropp (lacrosse), Marquette

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY: Madeline Anderson (basketball, golf, soccer, track and field), Indiana

RICHFIELD: Hannah Hintermeister (swimming), U. of San Diego

ROCKFORD: Molly Schultz (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball), Kansas

ROGERS: Sara Parent (cross-country, hockey, lacrosse), St. Scholastica

SHAKOPEE: Ali Styba (cross-country, hockey, lacrosse), Monmouth (N.J.)

SPRING LAKE PARK: Alexie Stephani (soccer, track and field), Viterbo

ST. ANTHONY: Josie Donaldson (cross-country, soccer, softball), John Brown

ST. FRANCIS: Emma Kopet (basketball, soccer), Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK: Anna Keith (cross-country, track and field), Minnesota

TOTINO-GRACE: Lilia Linders (hockey, lacrosse, soccer), Ave Maria

WACONIA: Sydney Shea (gymnastics), Winona State

WATERTOWN-MAYER: Elizabeth Heilman (basketball, soccer, track and field), Northern State

WAYZATA: Grace Treanor (diving, gymnastics), Air Force

ZIMMERMAN: Corina Sandy (gymnastics, track and field, volleyball), undecided

ST. PAUL AREA

APPLE VALLEY: Sydney Johnson (hockey, softball), Wisconsin-Eau Claire

CENTENNIAL: Grace Johnson (basketball, cross-country), St. Scholastica

CHISAGO LAKES: Claire DeVries (golf, hockey, tennis), Williams

CONCORDIA ACADEMY: Sydney Hackett (basketball, soccer, track and field), Wisconsin-Eau Claire

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL: Sydney Jackson (basketball, track and field), Concordia (St. Paul)

EAGAN: Lara Mitchell (swimming), Boston University

EAST RIDGE: Fiona Claugherty (golf, hockey, soccer), St. Thomas

EASTVIEW: Claudia Dougan (swimming), Kansas

FARMINGTON: Molly Mogensen (basketball, softball), Creighton

FOREST LAKE: Abby Drury (softball, volleyball), Bethel

HASTINGS: Mallory Brake (basketball, softball, track and field, volleyball), Creighton

HENRY SIBLEY: Jaelyn Orth (basketball, softball, tennis), undecided

HILL-MURRAY: Nina Steigauf (golf, hockey), Quinnipiac

IRONDALE: Isis Hutchison (hockey, lacrosse), Minnesota

LAKEVILLE NORTH: Regan Smith (swimming), Stanford

LAKEVILLE SOUTH: Brianne Brewster (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), Minnesota

MAHTOMEDI: Bella Frattalone (gymnastics, track and field), Missouri

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY: Catherine Moore (basketball, track and field, volleyball), St. Olaf

MOUNDS VIEW: Lindsey Becher (basketball), Concordia (St. Paul)

NEW LIFE ACADEMY: Ellianna Wiertsema (volleyball), Concordia (St. Paul)

NORTH BRANCH: Cianna Selbitschka (basketball, volleyball), Minnesota Duluth

NORTH ST. PAUL: Shaliciah Jones (track and field), North Carolina A&T

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE: Marie Brookins (lacrosse, soccer), Bemidji State

RANDOLPH: Madelyn Dibble (dance, softball, volleyball), Viterbo

ROSEMOUNT: Taylor Janssen (basketball, lacrosse), Montana State

ROSEVILLE: Isabella DiGiorno (golf, hockey, soccer), undecided

SIMLEY: Emma Heimerl (hockey, softball, volleyball), St. Thomas

SOUTH ST. PAUL: Brynn Sexauer (golf, hockey, tennis), St. Benedict

ST. AGNES: Elizabeth Dickerson (softball, volleyball), undecided

ST. PAUL ACADEMY: Kathleen Bishop (hockey, softball, volleyball), Princeton

ST. PAUL CENTRAL: Annika Tuma (badminton, volleyball), Carleton

ST. PAUL COMO PARK: Shar Too (badminton, soccer), undecided

ST. PAUL HARDING: Amanye Reynolds (softball, tennis), undecided

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK: Mariana Cournoyer (basketball, soccer, track and field), Trinity (Conn.)

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT: Shakira Marie Willis (basketball, softball, volleyball), Augsburg

ST. PAUL JOHNSON: Chia Thao (badminton, tennis), Concordia (St. Paul)

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON: BeBe Say (badminton, soccer), undecided

STILLWATER: Liza Karlen (basketball, golf, swimming, track and field), Marquette

TARTAN: Alexandra Lyle (golf, volleyball), North Dakota State

TRINITY: Catherine Kieffer (badminton, basketball, soccer), St. Thomas

TWIN CITIES ACADEMY/GREAT RIVER: Bridget Tetmeyer (cross-country, track and field), St. Benedict

VISITATION: Mary Burke (swimming, track and field), undecided

WHITE BEAR LAKE: Kayla Anderson (basketball, soccer), South Dakota State

WOODBURY: Tiffany Holiday (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field), Brigham Young