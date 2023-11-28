Union Depot Tree Lighting

The St. Paul Winter Carnival Button will be revealed before a holiday performance and tree lighting ceremony. Sip on free cider, make crafts and watch a screening of "Elf." (5-9 p.m. Sat. 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org)

MiniDazzle

The holiday celebration begins with a light-filled parade in downtown Osseo. Santa will be in the park to greet guests, who can warm up at a bonfire. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Boerboom Park, Central Av. and 4th St., Osseo. discoverosseo.com)

Santa at Tonkadale Gardens

Skip the long lines of crying toddlers at the mall and snap complimentary photos with the guy in the red suit and booming voice. Even pets are welcome. (9 a.m.-noon Fri.-Sun. 3739 Tonkawood Road, Minnetonka. tonkadale.com)

Twinkle Weekend

Stillwater starts the season bright and cheery with Victorian carolers and holiday lights throughout the weekend. Saturday's Twinkle Party sets the mood for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive before the Christmas tree lighting. (6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.; 4-6 p.m. Sat.; 2-4 p.m. Sun. Mainstreet, downtown Stillwater. discoverstillwater.com)

Afton Village Holiday

Get into the spirit of the season as the river town is turned into a winter wonderland. Weekend festivities include Christmas tree lighting, artist gift market, horse-and-wagon rides, strolling carolers, and festive food and beverages. (5-8 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 3418 St. Croix Trail S., Aton. exploreafton.com)

56Mas

56 Brewing hosts a day of family-friendly activities with a local makers market, food trucks and activities. No kids? No problem, the holiday party continues with a punk rock party at 7 p.m. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. 3055 Columbia Av. NE., Mpls. 56brewing.com)

Eidem Christmas

Find out what life was like on the farm during Christmas from 100 years ago. Learn how the Eidem family celebrated on a walking tour with activities and crafts. (Noon-3 p.m. Sun. brooklynpark.org)

Chaska Tree Lighting

The Chaska High School Chamber Singers set the mood for the tree-lighting ceremony. Warm up with hot cocoa and s'mores, visit with Santa and make a craft. (6-7:30 p.m. Sun. Firemen's Park, Chaska. chaskamn.gov)

1850s Holiday Party

Docents in period costumes take guests back in time on guided tours of the Ard Godfrey House. Learn how the holidays were celebrated at St. Anthony Falls in the 19th century. (Noon-3 p.m. Sun. 28 University Av. SE., Mpls. womansclub.org)

MELISSA WALKER

