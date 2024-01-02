1. Gnome Scavenger Hunt

The cute creatures are back and hiding throughout the capital cityfor a "#Gnomevasion." St. Paul has made the hunt more challenging this year by not posting what the tree gnomes look like and they have a new appearance. Throughout this winter read clues to find them in eight parks within city limits. (stpaul.gov)

2. Courtroom Concerts

The Artaria String Quartet performs for the Schubert Club's concert series. The program includes Bartok's String Quartets Nos. 2 and 5. (Noon Thu. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. schubert.org)

3. Fire and Ice

Glide across the rink for a few turns, then warm up by a fire and make sweet, sticky s'mores. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Hiawatha School Recreation Center, 4305 E. 42nd St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

4. Rumriver Art Center

The Jan Johansen Gallery's winter call for entries explores "Art of the Word." A judge picked 57 pieces by regional artists to display in a variety of media from watercolor to ceramics. (Opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sat. Exhibit runs through Feb. 3. 2665 4th Av., Anoka. rumriverart.com)

5. Winter Ice Festival

Have hat and gloves at the ready for ice skating with Elsa and Anna. Ride a horse-drawn carriage in the winter weather. (1-4 p.m. Sun. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Av. S., Edina. edinamn.gov)

6. BIPOC Writing Group

This group meets monthly to provide a safe and supportive space to explore their writing, build community and get peer feedback. Writers will participate in a reading workshop and peer writing. (2-3:30 p.m. Sun. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

7. Jeremy Norton

The author's memoir, "Trauma Sponges," chronicles 22 years of professional emergency responder experience. Norton reads from his work in conversation with journalist Jana Shortal. (5 p.m. Sun. Advance registration required. 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. magersandquinn.com)

8. Physics Force

Reserve free tickets now because this is a high-demand show. The group shows the fun side of physics through comedic and theatrical demonstrations. (10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 10 & 12; 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Jan. 9 & 11. Advance reservations required. Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

9. Indoor walking

Get exercise without dodging ice and snow mounds throughout the winter months. Walk the upper concourse of Richfield Ice Arena, where 7.5 laps equal a mile. (Noon-1:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu. 636 E. 66th St., Richfield. visitrichfield.com)

