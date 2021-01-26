The Wild will welcome winger Nico Sturm back to the lineup Tuesday when the team's homestand at Xcel Energy Center continues against the Kings, but goalie Cam Talbot remains out.

Talbot, however, could rejoin the Wild on the ice soon. He's currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered last Friday vs. San Jose.

"He's getting closer," coach Dean Evason said.

Kaapo Kahkonen will make his second straight start, and Andrew Hammond will back him up.

Sturm missed the last two games with illness, but his absence wasn't related to the NHL's COVID protocols. He'll reunite with center Victor Rask and winger Ryan Hartman on the fourth line.

"Nico Sturm provides us with speed," Evason said. "He provides us with a physical presence. He provides us with an energy level that helps the hockey club, and we're looking forward to having him back."

Elsewhere in the lineup, the Wild will keep the two lines it debuted in the third period of Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks intact, having Nick Bjugstad center wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala and placing winger Kirill Kaprizov next to center Nick Bonino and winger Marcus Johansson.

"It doesn't mean it doesn't flip again in game," Evason said. "We talked about it right beforetraining camp that we weren't 100 percent. We've seen some chemistry in different line combinations and people, but we haven't in others."

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Nick Bjugstad-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Johansson-Nick Bonino-Kirill Kaprizov

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Nico Sturm-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Ian Cole-Carson Soucy

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

2: Goals for defenseman Matt Dumba in the two-game set vs. the Kings to open the season.

3: Assists for defenseman Ryan Suter in those two games at Los Angeles.

15: Games decided by extra time over the past 33 matchups between the Wild and Kings.

98: Career goals for Bjugstad after his tally Sunday in the loss to the Sharks.

6: Points for Kaprizov, which is tied for the most among NHL rookies.

About the Kings:

Since dropping the first two games of the season in overtime to the Wild, the Kings have gone 2-2. They're coming off a 6-3 win in St. Louis on Sunday, this after falling 4-2 to the Blues on Saturday. Captain Anze Kopitar is off to a stellar start; his 10 points through six games are tied for the most in the NHL. Kopitar's nine assists also pace the league. Five of Kopitar's 10 points have come on the power play.