Haley Mack scored a power-play goal with 10 seconds left and Amanda Leveille made 38 saves as the Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Metropolitan Riveters 1-0 in Lake Placid, N.Y., in a battle for first place in the NWHL. Both teams went into the game 2-0.
Mack's goal came with the Riveters being two players down after being called for a holding penalty and then hooking penalty in the last minute.
Sonjia Shelly made 37 stops for the Riveters.
STAFF REPORTS
