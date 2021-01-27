Haley Mack scored a power-play goal with 10 seconds left and Amanda Leveille made 38 saves as the Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Metropolitan Riveters 1-0 in Lake Placid, N.Y., in a battle for first place in the NWHL. Both teams went into the game 2-0.

Mack's goal came with the Riveters being two players down after being called for a holding penalty and then hooking penalty in the last minute.

Sonjia Shelly made 37 stops for the Riveters.

