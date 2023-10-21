The first thing you noticed when Nick Offerman emerged on stage Friday was his clean-shaven face.

That may have thrown those at the Mystic Lake Casino show who primarily know the actor for his role as "Parks and Recreation's" Ron Swanson, who sported the best TV mustache since "Magnum P.I." was on the air.

Offerman spent much of his 90-minute show distancing himself from his most famous character, telling jokes loaded with sexual innuendoes and performing filthy songs, a couple of which he had trouble getting through without a few giggles.

He dissected Gordon Lightfoot lyrics and made lots of lovey-dovey references to his wife, actor Megan Mullally.

He also took full advantage of his status as a part-time Minnesotan who spends part of every summer fishing just outside Park Rapids. He poked fun at the Green Bay Packers and lamented the fact that the Twins were out of the playoffs.

"I'm full of walleye even as we speak," he said.

Several times during the show, it appeared that Offerman was on the verge of exploring some deep thoughts or sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

But it wasn't that kind of evening.

If there was any overriding message it was that he wasn't Ron Swanson.

He scolded those who mistakenly championed that character as some kind of poster boy for right-wing beliefs. He had harsh words for anyone upset that he recently played a gay survivor of an apocalypse in "The Last of Us," a part that just may earn him his first Emmy.

"Maybe I swung one of you over tonight," he said, before punctuating his exit with exaggerated curtsies.