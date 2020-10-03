Who will it be?

The Wild will have its highest draft pick since taking defenseman Matt Dumba with the No. 7 overall pick in 2012. Here are five possibilities for the Wild’s No. 9 pick:

Yaroslav Askarov, goalie

NEVA ST. PETERSBURG (RUSSIA-2)

Goalies rarely get drafted early in the first round, but Askarov is a standout among his peers. He’s athletic and mobile and boasts quite a pedigree, earning plenty of international accolades while impressively climbing the ranks in his native Russia. Two years away from jumping to the NHL, though.

Alexander Holtz, right wing

DJURGARDEN (SWEDEN)

A versatile forward who can play both wings, Holtz is known for his shoot-first mentality, but he isn’t short on playmaking skills. Last season, he led under-18 players in points in Sweden’s top league.

Anton Lundell, center

HIFK (FINLAND)

The Wild counted on a responsible, two-way center for years in former captain Mikko Koivu, and that’s the kind of well-rounded skill set Lundell possesses. He isn’t careless with the puck and has a strong hockey IQ that makes him valuable all over the ice.

Jack Quinn, right wing

OTTAWA (ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE)

His 52 goals in 62 games were the second-most in the OHL last season, production that has Quinn hyped as arguably the best scorer in the draft. That doesn’t mean that he’s negligent when it comes to defending; Quinn has worked in all on-ice situations including the penalty kill.

Jake Sanderson, defenseman

USA HOCKEY NATIONAL TEAM DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UNDER-18

Sanderson, who’s committed to North Dakota, is an efficient skater known for his work ethic and tenacious defending. His dad, Geoff, played more than 1,100 games in the NHL.

SARAH McLELLAN