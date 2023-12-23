Week 16 features the two best games of the season pitting the league's top four teams in a couple of potential Super Bowl previews.

On Sunday, the Cowboys, 10-4 and No. 2 in the NFC, travel to Miami, 10-4 and No. 2 in the AFC. On Monday night, the Ravens, 11-3 and No. 1 in the AFC, travel to San Francisco, 11-3 and No. 1 in the NFC.

One other game matches two teams with winning records and backup quarterbacks looking to keep their teams in the playoff picture.

In Houston, the Browns go for a 10th win with a fourth quarterback, 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who's looking to improve to 3-1. On the other side is old friend Case Keenum, the 35-year-old backup to injured rookie C.J. Stroud, and an 8-6 Texans team that's trying to squeeze a second straight win out of Keenum to at least keep pace with Jacksonville (8-6) in the AFC South.

Here are six games worth picking:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Lions (-3½) at Vikings: Take the team that's not trying to win a division with its fourth quarterback. Lions 31, Vikings 23

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Packers (-4½) at Panthers: Jordan Love surpasses the six wins Aaron Rodgers posted in his first year as a starter. Packers 24, Panthers 17

Cardinals (+4½) at Bears: The Bears slog closer to hiring the next coach they'll fire in two to four years. Cardinals 20, Bears 14

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+13½) at Eagles: Facing the Giants twice in the final three weeks should fix Philly's late-season slump. Eagles 34, Giants 17

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Seahawks (-3½) at Titans: A short week and a cross-country trip see Seattle return to earth after an upset win over the Eagles. Titans 20, Seahawks 14

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (+5 ½) at 49ers: Brock Purdy (or Christian McCaffrey?) starts his MVP closing argument in a battle between the best teams in each conference. 49ers 28, Ravens 25

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 48-45; 40-53.

Upset special: 4-11.

Lock of the Week: 12-3.

Vikings: 8-6.