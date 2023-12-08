By gosh, Week 14 has managed to present a scenario in which all 15 games have at least one team with something to play for. And that even includes a 5-7 Saints team hosting a 1-11 Panthers team while tied with a 5-7 Buccaneers team that's only a game behind a 6-6 Falcons team that leads the NFC South.

The slate features two games between teams with winning records, which could be a problem for a 9-3 Cowboys team hosting a 10-2 Eagles team. Dallas has won 14 straight home games, but the entire football world is more fixated on the Cowboys' record against teams with current winning records (0-2).

Meanwhile, the Bills (6-6) travel to Kansas City (8-4) in a suddenly-meh battle of slumping superstar rosters that are a combined 3-5 the past month.

And, locally, a certain 2022 unanimous All-Pro pick and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is finally returning to the field after missing the last seven games over eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson heads to Vegas needing 117 receiving yards to surpass Michael Thomas (5,512) for the most by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

Here are six games that stand out:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Vikings (-3½) at Raiders: Defense and doses of Good Dobbs and Great JJ will be enough to sneak past Aidan O'Connell and a low-scoring Raiders team. Vikings 23, Raiders 16

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-3½) at Bears: A better Lions team won't sleepwalk through the first 56 minutes like it did against Chicago three weeks ago. Got that, Detroit? Lions 34, Bears 19

Packers (-6 ½) at Giants: FYI: Jordan Love's last three games: 8 TDs, 0 turnovers, 3 wins, including the 8-4 Chiefs and the 9-3 Lions. Packers 28, Giants 20

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Titans (+13½) at Dolphins: A week after getting Jake Browning-ed in Jacksonville, the LOTW returns to Florida for another MNF – gulp – guarantee!? Dolphins 35, Titans 21

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Broncos (+2 ½) at Chargers: Six weeks of making fun of Sean Payton was fun. Since then, he's 5-1 while the rest of the AFC West is 8-11. Broncos 19, Chargers 17

GAME OF THE WEEK

Eagles (+3 ½) at Cowboys: Eagles are good + Cowboys don't beat good teams = Philly bounce-back win. Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 42-38; 35-45.

Upset special: 3-10.

Lock of the Week: 11-2.

Vikings: 6-6.