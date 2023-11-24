One intriguing interconference matchup, two key South division games and a Justin Herbert-Lamar Jackson prime-time meeting highlight Week 12's Sunday slate of games.

The Bills (6-5) and their penchant for turning the ball over (19) head into Philadelphia to face an Eagles team that's a league-best 9-1 despite a minus-1 turnover differential.

In the AFC South, the Texans (6-4) host the Jaguars (7-3) with first place on the line. Houston won at Jacksonville 37-17 in Week 3.

In the NFC South, first place could belong to a sub-.500 team after New Orleans (5-5) travels to Atlanta (4-6) for the teams' first meeting of the year.

And in L.A., Herbert and the disappointing Chargers (4-6) host Jackson and the 8-3 Ravens. In their only other meeting, Jackson's Ravens beat Herbert's Chargers 34-6 in 2021.

Here are five games to watch:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Bears (+2½) at Vikings: With better coaching, Justin Fields could win. Translation: Take the Vikings on Monday night. Vikings 24, Bears 17

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (-8½) at Raiders: Everyone's down on the butterfingered Chiefs. So, naturally, they'll rise up, catch everything and win. Chiefs 27, Raiders 16

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Bills (+3½) at Eagles: There is absolutely zero reason to believe the Eagles will lose this game. NFL translation: Eagles lose. Bills 24, Eagles 23

YOU'RE FIRED! GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (-3 ½) at Chargers: Is there a more disappointing team than the Chargers? Nope. Sunday night beatdown will cost someone a job come Monday. Ravens 37, Chargers 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jaguars (-1 ½) at Texans: Forget rookie of the year. If Houston sweeps the Jags to lead the division into December, C.J. Stroud is an MVP candidate. Texans 31, Jaguars 28

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 39-30; 31-38.

Upset special: 3-8.

Lock of the Week: 10-1.

Vikings: 6-5.