Week 11 features no Deshaun Watson and one more team that probably regrets the heck out of dumping Joshua Dobbs.

The Browns traded Dobbs and a seventh-rounder to Arizona for a fifth-rounder in late August. Arizona then traded Dobbs and a seventh-rounder to the Vikings for a sixth-rounder three weeks ago.

Today, the Vikings are the hottest team in the league with Dobbs heading to Denver as the first NFL player with 400-plus yards passing, no interceptions and 100-plus yards rushing in his first two games (2-0) with a new team.

And the 6-3 and suddenly lifeless Browns? Well, they're staring at the likelihood of going 0-2 with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a starter when they host the 6-3 Steelers in what could have been one of the marquee games of Week 11.

Here are six games to keep a close eye on:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Vikings (+2 ½) at Broncos: Can you take me higher? Sorry, Creed, but even good NFL teams don't stay airborne long. Broncos 24, Vikings 21

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Bears (+7 ½) at Lions: The Lions had 41 points last week. The Bears had 46 the last month. Lions 38, Bears 20

Chargers (-3½) at Packers: The Packers haven't scored more than 20 points since Sept. 17. Chargers 34, Packers 20

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+8½) at Commanders: The Commanders gave up. And they'll still cover against the Giants. Commanders 20, Giants 9

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Jets (+6½) at Bills: I'm Ken Dorsey and I approve this pick. Jets 24, Bills 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Eagles (+2 ½) at Chiefs: I'm Patrick Mahomes and I don't approve people calling Week 11 a Super Bowl rematch. Eagles 31, Chiefs 28

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 34-26; 29-31.

Upset special: 3-7.

Lock of the Week: 10-0.

Vikings: 5-5.