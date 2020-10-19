Welcome to our morning-after Vikings blog, where we’ll revisit every game by looking at two players who stood out, two concerns for the team, two trends to watch and one big question. Here we go:

Following Mike Zimmer’s subdued press conference at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins met with reporters to talk about his three-interception game in the Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Falcons. On a day where his first pass went to Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones and three of his first 14 ended up in the Falcons’ hands, Cousins faced the public with little to do but own up to the defeat.

”It was not good enough, especially in the first half, and I’ll take the responsibility for it,” he said.

When asked during his press conference if he’d given any thought to pulling Cousins from the game, Zimmer simply said, “No.” A reporter posited the coach’s comment might have been a vote of confidence for Cousins, but instead of accepting that premise, the quarterback — seen above discussing a second-quarter interception with QB coach Klint Kubiak — turned the focus back on himself.

”You know what, you just have to play well in this business,” he said. “The reality is if the pace I’m on in terms of the interceptions, if that were to continue, I won’t finish the season.“

His first interception, which Cousins called his worst of the day, mirrored the one he threw to K.J. Wright on Sunday, when the Seahawks linebacker undercut a throw for Justin Jefferson. Against the Falcons, it was Deion Jones dropping in a zone and picking off a pass that Cousins said he forced; there were five Falcons defenders within several yards of Jefferson when Jones intercepted the ball.

Cousins’ financial security and the Vikings’ relative lack of experience behind him (Sean Mannion’s start in the Vikings’ trivial Week 17 game last year was just the second of his career) creates something of a buffer between the quarterback and the bench. That Cousins raised the possibility on Sunday, though, is worth noting given the fact it comes at a point where quarterbacks are throwing fewer interceptions than ever.

According to Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks entered Sunday having been intercepted on just 2.2 percent of their passes. That mark was on pace to surpass the mark set in 2016 and equaled in 2019 (2.3 percent) as the lowest in league history. Nine of the 10 full seasons with the lowest interception percentage came in the 2010s, and in 2019, a record nine quarterbacks — including Cousins — threw interceptions on 1.5 percent of their passes or fewer.

It all makes the fact Cousins has thrown a NFL-high 10 interceptions in six games more alarming. He’s already tied his 2018 season for his most interceptions in Minnesota, and is only three away from matching the career high of 13 he threw in 2017 for Washington. The Vikings gave up 40 points at home for the second time this season after having never done so in Zimmer’s first six seasons; no team abides turnovers well, but in the Vikings’ past two games, their five giveaways have resulted in 31 points.

”I need to correct it,” Cousins said. “I need to finish the season with a different story, regarding the interceptions, so that’s something I need to improve with the remaining games we have.”

Curiosity around the Zimmer/Cousins relationship piqued after the Vikings’ loss to the Titans, when the coach said he expected the team’s veteran offense to go win the game in the final minutes and called the final drive “chaos,” to which Cousins responded, “You’ll have to ask Coach specifically what he meant.” He later added, “Any time you have almost 500 yards of offense and score almost 30 points, you’re doing something correct.” On Sunday, there was more resignation in Zimmer’s voice, while Cousins absorbed blame for a loss as directly as he’s ever done.

The two men were given new contracts in the offseason; Zimmer’s runs through 2023, while Cousins’ deal includes prohibitive costs for letting the quarterback go before his contract runs out in 2022. For better or worse, the coach (and general manager Rick Spielman) seem tied to the quarterback, who’s throwing a league-high number of interceptions at a time when his counterparts are more effective with the football than ever.

Here is one other area of concern from the Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Falcons:

Guard play: As big of an issue as this was for the Vikings before the season, their early-season injuries have revealed their young players might not be quite ready to handle the job. Ezra Cleveland started for the first time on Sunday, giving up a sack to Allen Bailey and allowing the tackle to shed his block before stopping Alexander Mattison near the goal line in the second quarter. Pat Elflein could return from his thumb injury sometime in the second half of the season, but even he had struggled when he was healthy early in the year. With the 2017 draft pick out, the Vikings’ selections from the 2019 draft (Dru Samia) and 2020 draft (Cleveland) have gone through some tough moments.

Two players who stood out:

Justin Jefferson: Though we should note that three of Cousins’ last four interceptions, including his first two on Sunday, were targeted for the rookie receiver, that’s in some ways an indicator of usage as much as anything; heavily-targeted receivers tend to attract more attention in coverage, and also tend to lead the league in number of interceptions intended for them, as Jefferson currently does (per Pro Football Focus). The receiver also did much of his damage once the Falcons had built their lead (which, again, might say as much about Cousins’ comfort level as it does about Jefferson). But with his contested catches and his ability to run after the catch (his 20.64 mph top speed on a 35-yard catch and run was the eighth-fastest in the league in Week 6, according to NFL Next Gen Stats), Jefferson showed again how complete of a receiver he can become in his rookie year.

Eric Kendricks: In a year where many of his front-seven compatriots are either on other teams (Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph) or injured (Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr), Kendricks feels like he’s working overtime in an attempt to keep things together. He played 80 snaps on Sunday, recording 14 combined tackles and a hit on Matt Ryan.

Two trends to watch:

The cornerback picture: The two rookie corners who have played the most for Zimmer since he came to Minnesota, in terms of starts and number of snaps, are the two who started for the Vikings on Sunday. Jeff Gladney has now started five games and played xxx snaps; Cameron Dantzler has started four and played xxx, surpassing Mike Hughes’ 243 in 2018. The Vikings finished the day with three rookies on Sunday, with Harrison Hand stepping in after Hughes (who sustained a cracked vertebra last year) injured his neck for the second time this season. The Vikings’ bye week could give them time to get Holton Hill and Kris Boyd healthy, but if Hughes’ neck issues are a cause for long-term concern, the Vikings will have to hope their rookies develop while “learning by fire,” as Zimmer put it Sunday.

How the Vikings use Irv Smith the rest of the way: Smith played six more snaps (44 to 38) than Kyle Rudolph on Sunday, and has carved out a bigger role as he’s become a bigger part of the passing game. He was in the slot for a season-high 10 snaps on Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus, and is especially likely to play more in the games where the Vikings need to throw frequently. There’s a larger context to this topic, too; Rudolph is scheduled to make $9.45 million in 2021, and a cap-strapped Vikings team would save $4.35 million next year by releasing him. In the NFL, shifts in playing time often have a price tag attached to them, and it would be naive not to consider the financial ramifications of Smith taking on a bigger role.

One big question:

Is there a major change in store for the 2020 Vikings? Zimmer was asked after the game yesterday whether he thought the team needed to do anything drastic coming out of the bye week after a 1-5 start; he said that’s something the Vikings need to figure out during the bye week. After the Vikings gave new three-year deals to Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman before the start of the season, co-owner Mark Wilf cited the pair’s body of work (specifically their ability to field consistently competitive teams) as the reason for the extensions.

The Wilfs have been patient with Zimmer (now in his seventh season) and Spielman (in his ninth with full control of the roster and his 14th with the team overall), and they’ve appreciated the fact they know what to expect from the group running the team in Minnesota. The Vikings’ recent change on the business side of things (with former Blue Jays executive Andrew Miller replacing Kevin Warren as chief operating officer after Warren became Big Ten commissioner last year) might mean they’re reticent to alter anything on the football side, and a drastic change after six games would seem out of character after they committed to Spielman, Zimmer and Cousins this offseason. Firing the coach or GM would also mean severance pay in a year where the Vikings’ revenue will be down without fans in the stands, and the team’s injuries have undoubtedly come up in Zimmer’s and Spielman’s discussions with ownership. Every relationship has a breaking point, though, and after the Vikings fell behind the winless Falcons 23-0 on Sunday, it would be hard for them to continue to point to the close games they’ve played against unbeaten teams like the Titans and Seahawks, as they did last week. Spielman will likely speak with reporters this week during the team’s bye; his only public comments since Aug. 3 have been an appearance on Sirius XM radio (a NFL rightsholder) and a session with reporters to discuss the Vikings’ two-day shutdown of their facility after the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. It’s worth watching how the GM frames the first six weeks of the season, knowing his bosses will be listening.

Photo credit: Jerry Holt, Star Tribune