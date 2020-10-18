The Vikings spent much of the week publicly harvesting their one-point loss to the Seahawks for signs of improvement after they came within one play of defeating one of the league's three remaining unbeaten teams. But safety Harrison Smith's words on Friday rang out as a warning at the end of the week.

"We are a little bit younger, newer, whatever you want to call it than we have been in the past," he said Friday. "And we are making a ton of improvement across the board in all phases. But like you say, winning is it. Nobody is waiting around taking those empty wins. It's a good thing, but at the end of the day, winning. It's only winning. So I think that mind-set too is important to ingrain in a young guy — that losing is not OK."

Despite Dalvin Cook being out with a groin injury and the Vikings preparing for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley with a depleted secondary, Sunday's game against a Falcons team that just fired coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff seemed like an opportunity to get things back together.

Instead, the Vikings suffered a withering 40-23 defeat at home to an 0-5 Falcons team that spent the entire day in command.

"We didn't do very many things right and we've got to get it fixed," head coach Mike Zimmer said.

The loss came almost seven years to the day after a 1-4 Vikings team fell to a winless Giants team on "Monday Night Football," a game that became infamous for Josh Freeman's dreadful performance in his only Vikings start.

The 2020 Vikings are 1-5 for the first time since that season, and as they head into their bye week before a game against the division-leading Packers at Lambeau Field, it's difficult to see much life for the chances of a repeat playoff berth they talked so boldly about before the season.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw his first of three interceptions on the game's first offensive play, when he tried to float a pass for Justin Jefferson over Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones. That pass led to a touchdown minutes later, when Matt Ryan hit Julio Jones for the first of their two touchdown connections in the game. The Vikings had just nine yards on their first three drives before Cousins hit Irv Smith for 36 on the final play of the first quarter, following Jeff Gladney's strip of Brian Hill for a turnover deep in Vikings territory. By that point, the Falcons had a 10-0 lead they would stretch to 20-0 before halftime.

An A.J. Terrell interception of Cousins (on another pass intended for Jefferson) led to Ryan hitting Calvin Ridley for a score when the Falcons motioned Ridley to the left side of their formation and forced Gladney to wade through traffic while following him on a crossing route in man coverage. Another Cousins pick in a two-minute drill gave the Falcons time to drive into field goal range before halftime.

Down 23-0 in the third quarter, the Vikings got their first touchdown of the day after fighting out of a 2nd-and-24 situation and converting a 4th-and-4 near the goal line before Cousins hit Jefferson for a nine-yard score. But on the following series, the Falcons had their own fourth-down haymaker when Ryan, while scrambling to his left, stopped with Eric Kendricks in pursuit and flipped a pass to Jones as Gladney fell while trying to turn his hips. Jones coasted in for a 40-yard score that made it 30-7.