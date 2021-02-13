At the end of each NFL season, it's important to reflect, maybe even journal or scrapbook, while admitting I was again right about everything.

Except:

1. Teams featuring offensive continuity during a season with no offseason would have a big advantage?

Well, no. Tom Brady went to a new team, played in a different offensive system, got kicked out of public parks when holding pickup practices during the summer, saw his team add a running back (Leonard Fournette) and receiver (Antonio Brown) during the season, and won it all.

2. NFL teams should all hire dynamic young offensive coaches like Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur?

Sure. Except that the past two Super Bowls have been won by Andy Reid and Bruce Arians, who try to end their weekday practices in time to make the early bird special at Denny's, and concoct their game plans while mall-walking in Crocs.

3. The Chiefs were certain to win it all?

Unless they show up to the Super Bowl with an offensive line thin as hummingbird wings.

4. Patrick Mahomes will always find a way?

He's mortal. He needs a little blocking, and his coaching staff to stay awake during the game, and his receivers to catch the ball.

5. The Super Bowl would prove that a highly regarded coordinator should have been hired as a head coach?

Yes, but this might be a good time to promote Todd Bowles or Byron Leftwich, as well as Eric Bieniemy. Of course, the correct answer here is that NFL teams probably should have hired all three. Or at least two, replacing the two new NFL coaches, Dan Campbell and Nick Sirianni, who couldn't even get through their introductory news conferences without embarrassing themselves.

6. Salary cap restrictions will keep quarterback movement to a minimum?

Jared Goff was traded for Matthew Stafford and now it looks like the Eagles are going to trade Carson Wentz even though that move will prove they were wrong to give him a contract extension — and even though moving him will ruin them financially in the short term. And the Houston Texans may be ready to commit football malpractice by trading DeShaun Watson. If NFL teams are willing to set themselves on fire to change quarterbacks, anything can happen.

7. Kirk Cousins is the right quarterback for the Vikings?

He destroyed their season in the first six weeks.

8. OK. How about now?

Well, he played very well the last 10 weeks of the season, proving that he's Kirk Cousins — by the end of every season he's put up pretty good numbers, regardless of his team's performance.

9. It's hard to win with rookies in the secondary?

Former Gopher Antoine Winfield Jr. won a Super Bowl in his first season, while turnabout-taunting Tyreek Hill.

10. You can't play football in a pandemic?

Evidently, you can. But while the NFL handled the virus well internally, playing every game of its season, it's fair to ask whether inviting fans to some stadiums was a good idea.

11. You can't win with a 43-year-old quarterback?

Remember those photos of ol' Joe Kapp playing quarterback for the Vikings in 1969? If you looked up the word "grizzled'' in the dictionary, Kapp would come to your house, knock the dictionary out of your hands and tell you that reading was for sissies. Kapp looked weathered, wrung-out, battered, decrepit.

In 1969, Joe Kapp was 31 years old.

The version of Tom Brady who won the Super Bowl on Sunday is 43. He not only looks 25, he looks younger than Tom Brady did at 25. He has plenty of arm strength, his brain works as quickly as ever, he reportedly eats nothing but Chia Pet livers, and he hasn't missed a start since 2016.

The guy has made more than a quarter-billion and counting, his supermodel wife has made more money than him, he secured a PPE loan for his dopey company, and he gets younger every year.

He's not Everyman. He's Goteverythingman.

12. The Vikings will make the playoffs?

I predict it every year. At least with this one, I'm right half the time.