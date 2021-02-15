Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Craig Finn, frontman for The Hold Steady, joins Michael Rand for a great segment full of stories, music and sports talk. Finn still considers himself a big Minnesota sports fan, and he takes us on a journey filled with stories about the Randy Moss "moon" game at Lambeau Field, buying counterfeit Twins/Yankees playoff tickets and more.

The Hold Steady's new release "Open Door Policy" is out Friday, and you won't want to miss it.

Also on the show: You don't have to be perfect, you just have to get better. That was the theme of the weekend in Minnesota sports.

And a listener's hot take about defensive-minded NFL coaches and offensive continuity.

