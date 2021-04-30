Trey Lance, shunned by all major college recruiters as a small-town Minnesota quarterback just three years ago, is the future face of the franchise of the San Francisco 49ers.

After going 24-3 at Marshall High in southwest Minnesota and 17-0 at North Dakota State, Lance beat out Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to become the third player selected during the first round of the NFL draft in Cleveland on Thursday night.

He's expected to sit for a year behind Jimmy Garoppolo while learning the NFL game from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"It's really emotional," Lance said from Cleveland. "Just very blessed to be here. I'm super excited to be part of the organization. … I'm excited to learn from [Garoppolo]. Everything he's done, he's a mentor for me. I'm super excited to get there and learn as much as I can."

Lance followed Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson off the board, meaning quarterbacks were selected with the first three picks, tying the record set in 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and matched in 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith).

A 6-4, 224-pound dual threat, Lance led the Bison to a 16-0 record and the FCS national championship as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He passed for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions in 287 attempts, an NCAA record for attempts without an interception. He also ran for 1,100 yards, a 6.5-yard average and 14 touchdowns while winning the Walter Payton Award for FCS' best player and the Jerry Rice Award for FCS' best freshman.

The Bison played just one game in 2020 before the FCS season was moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lance threw his only collegiate interception in that game but also ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Central Arkansas.

NFL scouts and decision-makers were wowed by Lance's physical attributes, character, leadership qualities and mental capacity to handle an NDSU pro-style offense, which requires the quarterback to set his protections, make adjustments and read the entire field.

Lance is only 20. He's faced only FCS competition. And he's played only one game in 15 months.

"The skill set is there," said Lance's dad, Carlton, who played cornerback at Southwest Minnesota State before spending a year in the CFL and the World League. "It's undeniable."

The 49ers agreed. Last month, they traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to Miami to move up from the 12th pick.

Early speculation was they had targeted Jones as their future quarterback. Thursday night, they threw the public a curveball and picked the small-town kid from Minnesota.