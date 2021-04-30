That third pick
Trey Lance joins a crowd of quarterbacks taken at No. 3 in the NFL draft:
2008: Matt Ryan, Falcons
2006: Vince Young, Titans
2002: Joey Harrington, Lions
1999: Akili Smith, Bengals
1995: Steve McNair, Oilers
1994: Heath Shuler, Redskins
1986: Jim Everett, Oilers
1979: Jack Thompson, Bengals
1971: Dan Pastorini, Oilers
1970: Mike Phipps, Browns
1967: Steve Spurrier, 49ers
