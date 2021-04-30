That third pick

Trey Lance joins a crowd of quarterbacks taken at No. 3 in the NFL draft:

2008: Matt Ryan, Falcons

2006: Vince Young, Titans

2002: Joey Harrington, Lions

1999: Akili Smith, Bengals

1995: Steve McNair, Oilers

1994: Heath Shuler, Redskins

1986: Jim Everett, Oilers

1979: Jack Thompson, Bengals

1971: Dan Pastorini, Oilers

1970: Mike Phipps, Browns

1967: Steve Spurrier, 49ers