1. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Ever since he burst on the scene as a true freshman for Clemson in 2018, grabbing the starting quarterback job early in the season and leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff championship, Trevor Lawrence was destined to be a high pick in the NFL draft. On Thursday, inevitable became reality when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. Now the rangy, 6-6, 213-pounder will team with new coach Urban Meyer in an attempt to turn around the franchise.

2. Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, Brigham Young

Completed 73.5% of his passes in 2020 and threw for 33 TDs with only three interceptions while rushing for 10 TDs in 2020. The question on Wilson: Is he a one-year wonder who feasted on inferior competition in 2020 after a so-so 2019 campaign?

3. 49ers

(from Dolphins via Texans)

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The pride of Marshall, Minn., certainly has the look of an NFL quarterback at 6-4 and 224 pounds, and his 2019 season (16-0 record, 2,786 yards, 28 TD passes, no INTs) were outstanding. Lance, 20, has only 17 games of FCS experience under his belt, but coaches have raved about his attention to detail and study habits.

4. Falcons

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The 6-6, 245-pounder creates matchup nightmares for opponents because he's often too fast for a linebacker to cover or too big for a cornerback to cover. He had wideout-like stats in 2020, with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 TDs.

5. Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Chase opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for draft, and his stats in 2019 (84 catches, 1,780 yards, 20 TDs) helped LSU win the national championship. His one-on-one skills are outstanding, though scouts believe he could improve his route-running.

6. Dolphins

(from Eagles)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The 5-9 ½, 180 pounder draws comparisons to Tyreek Hill with his elite speed. Waddle averaged 21.1 yards on his 28 catches in 2020 and had 106 catches and 17 TD grabs over three years with the Crimson Tide.

7. Lions

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The 6-5, 331-pounder was considered the best offensive lineman in the draft. Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season, won the Outland Trophy in 2019. Extremely quick, Sewell has room to improve his strength.

8. Panthers

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn started three seasons for the Gamecocks and is known for his consistent coverage. A physical player, Horn impressed scouts with his versatility.

9. Broncos

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

A starter since his freshman season, the 6-2, 208-pound Surtain was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-America selection. He's lived up to his five-star billing coming out of high school and being a son of a former Pro Bowl cornerback.

10. Eagles

(from Cowboys)

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Heisman Trophy winner took college football by storm in 2020, catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs for the national champion Crimson Tide. Though he's slight in build at 6-0 and 170 pounds, it's tough to hit something you can't catch.

11. Bears

(from Giants)

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The transfer from Georgia led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten championships and a runner-up finish in the 2020 College Football Playoff. His running ability gives him a dual-threat aspect, though he has been known to take sacks. Scouts love his potential, and the Bears did, too, by trading up to take him.

12. Cowboys

(from Eagles via Dolphins and 49ers)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

At 6-3 and 246 pounds, Parsons has an NFL-ready frame and speed to burn. Had a huge sophomore season in 2019, with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and five pass breakups. Sat out 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns and should improve with experience.

13. Chargers

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

A 6-4, 304-pounder who opted out of the 2020 season, Slater was a starter for the Wildcats since his true freshman season. He can play both tackle positions, though his arm length might prompt teams to consider using him at guard.

14. Jets

(from Vikings)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

At 6-4 ½ and 308 pounds, Vera-Tucker was a standout left tackle for the Trojans, though many NFL scouts project him as a guard. His versatility is a positive, and he's a strong run blocker.

15. Patriots

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

There's no questioning Jones' accuracy (an NCAA FBS-record 77.4 completion percentage in 2020) or production (4,500 yards, 41 TD passes). But how will he do without the collection of offensive talent he had with the Crimson Tide?Bill Belichick believes he'll be just fine.

16. Cardinals

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

A first-team All-America selection and Bronko Nagurski Award winner, the 6-5, 259-pound Collins brings size and speed. He's highly productive, with 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions in 2020.

17. Raiders

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The Outland Trophy winner for the Crimson Tide, Leatherwood was part of a highly productive offense and provides versatility of playing tackle or guard. At 6-5 and 312 pounds, Leatherwood has the frame to add some strength.

18. Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Considered by some analysts as the top pass rusher in the draft, Phillips retired from football in 2018 while at UCLA. At Miami, he earned second-team All-America honors and had 15.5 tackles for loss in 2020.

19. Washington

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

The 6-3 ½, 234-pounder led the Wildcats with 102 tackles in 10 games in 2020 and intercepted three passes. Needs experience, but scouts are high on his potential as an inside linebacker.

20. Giants

(from Bears)

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

A versatile weapon, Toney led the Gators with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 11 TDs in 2020 while adding 161 rushing yards and 289 returns yards. The 6-foot, 193-pounder was limited to seven games because of injuries in 2019.

21. Colts

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

The 6-2 ½, 261-pounder came on strong in 2019 with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks before collecting only 16 tackles in 2020 while missing two games because of injury. His production should improve with experience.

22. Titans

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Farley opted out of the 2020 season after back surgery, but his 2019 stats included 16 passes defensed and four interceptions. His strength his man-to-man coverage using his 6-2, 197-pound frame.

23. Vikings

(from Jets via Seahawks)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The 6-5, 322-pound junior is a three-year starter for the Hokies who earned second-team All-America honors in 2020 while playing left tackle. He's known as a strong run-blocker who could improve at finishing in pass protection, according to NFL.com.

24. Steelers

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Harris rushed for a nation's-best 26 TDs in 2020, and he surpassed 3,800 rushing yards and had 80 catches for 781 yards in his Alabama career. At 6-1 and 232 pounds, Harris has the size to make an impact in the NFL.

25. Jaguars

(from Rams)

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Highly productive speedster rushed for nearly 5,000 yards and caught 102 passes for 1,155 yards in four years for the Tigers. He's no stranger to the end zone, either, with 70 rushing TDs and eight TD receptions.

26. Browns

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Newsome missed the end of the past two seasons because of injuries but has been productive when on the field, with 11 pass breakups in 2019 and 10 in six games in 2020.

27. Ravens

Rashod Bateman, WR, Gophers

Bateman had a highly productive sophomore season in 2019, being named the Big Ten receiver of the year after catching 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 TDs. He led Minnesota in 2020 with 36 catches for 472 yards and two TDs in five games before opting out to prepare for the draft.

28. New Orleans Saints

Payton Turner, DE, Houston

Turner led the Cougars with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in five games this season. He missed two games with hand and knee injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in November. He was a second-team choice in the American Athletic Conference.

29. Green Bay Packers

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Stokes was a second-team All-SEC selection. He had four interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns, as well as breaking up four passes. He decided against playing in the Bulldogs' Peach Bowl game to prepare for the draft.

30. Buffalo Bills

Greg Rousseau, DE, Miami

Rousseau opted out of the entire 2020 season for the Hurricanes. In 2019, the 6-foot-7 edge rusher finished second in the nation to Chase Young of Ohio State in sacks. In high school, he was a wide receiver in addition to playing defense.

31. Baltimore Ravens

Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State

A basketball player until switching sports as a junior in high school, Oweh was a first-team selection in the Big Ten last season despite not recording a sack. He did have 38 tackles, including 6.5 for losses. He played two seasons for the Nittany Lions.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

Tryon opted out of the 2020 season at Washington after being a second team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore the season before, when he had 41 tackles, including eight sacks. He was also able to drop into pass coverage when needed for the Huskies.