Three names to know

K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia: Expected to be the first kicker drafted, Blankenship converted 80 of 97 field goals [82.5%] for the Bulldogs. His 55-yard field goal against Oklahoma in 2018 is the longest in the history of the Rose Bowl. He’s more consistent at less than 40 yards, making 92.7% of his field goal attempts at Georgia. He’s proven serviceable from long range, making 6 of 9 from beyond 50 yards. He’s also an amateur hip-hop artist, releasing a song two years ago about the Bulldogs program.

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M: — Waited until his junior season to play while behind Shane Tripucka, whom the Vikings worked out last summer while searching for a punter. Mann immediately became the nation’s top punter two years ago, earning the Ray Guy Award, while setting an NCAA record averaging 51 yards per punt. He followed up by ranking top five last season with a 47.1-yard average. Mann apparently isn’t afraid to get involved with a surprising seven tackles in coverage last season. He’s expected to be the top punter drafted.

PR/WR Jalen Reagor: Reagor will likely be among the top five to 10 receivers drafted, because he’s a dangerous athlete with the ball. NFL general managers will covet his upside on offense and creative coaches will find ways to use him right away, but Reagor is also expected to be a top punt returner. He averaged 20.8 yards on 15 punt returns — second in the NCAA — while housing two for touchdowns last season.

One sleeper

KR/WR Joe Reed, Virginia: Reed was an All-America after averaging 33.2 yards per kickoff return last fall. Scouting reports question whether Reed can become an NFL receiver after his 3,042 return yards more than doubled his receiving production for the Cavaliers. But he projects as a solid special teamer on return and coverage phases and has high-end potential as a kick returner after ranking top 10 in NCAA average each of the last three seasons. He returned five kickoffs for touchdowns.

Vikings’ outlook

The Vikings re-signed kicker Dan Bailey and punter/holder Britton Colquitt to three-year contract extensions this offseason. The deals should put an end to years of turnover at both positions. Long snapper Austin Cutting showed promise as a rookie, too, adding to the security. Both returner spots may be up in the air. Last year’s kick returner, Ameer Abdullah, was re-signed on a one-year deal but could face competition. Cornerback Mike Hughes handled punt returns last season, although his injuries may have coaches rethinking that. Receiver Chad Beebe is also an option and new candidates are likely to arrive in the NFL Draft. The Vikings need growth in nearly every special teams phase. During Marwan Maalouf’s first season as coordinator, they were average in coverage and return phases. Main contributors in safety Jayron Kearse and linebacker Kentrell Brothers are no longer under contract.

Level of need

Low: The Vikings will not draft a long snapper, kicker or punter as they have in half the drafts since 2012. While the coverage and return phases need help, reinforcements will come from the receivers, defensive backs and linebackers selected this weekend. Perhaps an early Vikings pick can also return punts.