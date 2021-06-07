Intro: Host Michael Rand opens today's show with a nod to the Bucks, who claimed their first NBA title in 50 years behind a 50-point, 14-rebound, five-block mammoth performance from star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Tuesday's 105-98 Game 6 win over Phoenix. It's OK to like a Wisconsin team. The Bucks are likeable. Just try not to focus too much on how the Wolves could have drafted Giannis in 2013.

4:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan for a deep look at the Wild's plan going forward after last week's stunning news that they had bought out the contracts of not only Zach Parise but also Ryan Suter. It means savings this season but a lot of dead money on its salary cap in a couple of years. How does the Wild navigate that challenge while still trying to build a competitive team — particularly since it stands to lose another key affordable player in Wednesday's expansion draft?

29:00: Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract offer from Green Bay that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Where does that leave things with training camp set to open next week?

