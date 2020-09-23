That didn't take long.

The Loons finalized their trade for Kei Kamara on Saturday, welcomed him to their Blaine training facility on Monday and tonight he's in the starting lineup in a 6:30 p.m. Central time game at Columbus Crew.

Kamara on Tuesday said he hoped to play, but didn't know how much.

He moved right away into the starting striker's role where Mason Toye has been starting at a position where Luis Amarilla (ankle) remains injured and Aaron Schoenfeld is on his road back to full health. Toye is a sub available off the bench tonight, as is Schoenfeld.

Young designated player Thomas Chacon gets his first MLS start on the left side for Kevin Molino, who came out of Saturday's 2-2 draw at FC Dallas late in the game holding his hamstring. Coach Adrian Heath said then he wouldn't take any chances rushing Molino back so he's resting tonight.

Jacori Hayes starts in the defensive midfield alongside Hassani Dotson with both Ozzie Alonso out injury and Jan Gregus suspended for his Saturday red card.

Jose Aja moves back into the back line for injured Bakaye Dibassy, who started and played a half Saturday before he came out with what Heath called a minuor injury. He's listed as a substitute tonight.

Here's the XI:

Kei Kamara

Thomas Chacon Emanuel Reynoso Robin Lod

Hassani Dotson Jacori Hayes

Chase Gasper Michael Boxall Jose Aja Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair

Substitutes: Adrian Zendejas, Dibassy, James Musa, Marlon Hairston, Raheem Edwards, Aaron Schoenfeld and Mason Toye.