FICTION

1. Ready Player Two, by Ernest Cline. (Ballantine) In a sequel to "Ready Player One," Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

2. Deadly Cross, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) The 28th book in the "Alex Cross" series. An investigation of a double homicide sends Alex Cross to Alabama.

3. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

4. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the "Jake Brigance" series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

5. Daylight, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) FBI agent Atlee Pine's search for her twin sister overlaps with a military investigator's hunt for someone involved in a global conspiracy.

6. The Awakening, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin's) The first book in the "Dragon Heart Legacy" series. Breen Kelly travels through a portal in Ireland to a land of faeries and mermaids.

7. The Law of Innocence, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) The sixth book in the "Mickey Haller" series. Haller defends himself when police find the body of a former client in his car's trunk.

8. Rhythm of War, by Brandon Sanderson. (Tor) The fourth book in the "Stormlight Archive" series. Technological discoveries and an arms race change how a war is fought.

9. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

10. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama. (Crown) In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. Dolly Parton, Songteller, by Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann. (Chronicle) The country music icon offers insights on 175 of her songs.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

5. No Time Like the Future, by Michael J. Fox. (Flatiron) The actor discusses the challenges he has faced with Parkinson's disease and other setbacks that caused him to reassess his outlook.

6. Modern Warriors, by Pete Hegseth. (Broadside) The Fox News host and combat veteran interviews soldiers about the different kinds of battles they encountered. (b)

7. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

8. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the past 45 years.

9. Humans, by Brandon Stanton. (St. Martin's) Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of "Humans of New York."

10. Saving Freedom, by Joe Scarborough. (Harper) The MSNBC host and former congressman describes the struggles Harry Truman faced before and during his time as president.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter) THIS WEEK: 1

2. Stuff You Should Know, by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant with Nils Parker. (Flatiron)

3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

5. Forgiving What You Can't Forget, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 28. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.