FICTION

1. Fortune and Glory, by Janet Evanovich. (Atria) The 27th book in the Stephanie Plum series. Stephanie deals with a soldier of fortune from Little Havana.

2. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

3. The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte) Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

4. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina, where two women change his life.

5. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

6. Three Women Disappear, by James Patterson and Shan Serafin. (Little, Brown) Detective Sean Walsh must solve a case involving three missing women who had access to a home where a man was murdered.

7. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

8. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to "The Pillars of the Earth," a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

9. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, by Fannie Flagg. (Random House) Bud Threadgoode returns to his hometown and sets off some life-changing events.

10. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

NONFICTION

1. Clanlands, by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. (Quercus) The stars of "Outlander" use various means of travel to explore Scotland.

2. Greenlights, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the past 35 years.

3. The Best of Me, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of the humorist's essays including "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car."

4. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

5. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. Shade, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) Pictures of former President Barack Obama are juxtaposed with tweets, headlines and quotes from the Trump administration.

7. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories.

8. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator's Killing series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

9. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

10. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Modern Comfort Food, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

4. Didn't See That Coming, by Rachel Hollis. (Dey St.)

5. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 7. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.