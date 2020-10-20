FICTION

1. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

2. Battle Ground, by Jim Butcher. (Ace) The 17th book in the Dresden Files series. Harry must save Chicago from destruction by the Last Titan.

3. Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, by Lana Del Rey. (Simon & Schuster) A collection of poems by the singer and songwriter.

4. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

5. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

6. The Coast-to-Coast Murders, by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. (Little, Brown) A detective and an FBI agent are baffled by a cross-country killing spree.

7. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

8. Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman. (Atria) A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

9. Vince Flynn: Total Power, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When America’s power grid is shut down, Mitch Rapp goes after a cyber terrorist.

10. Jack, by Marilynne Robinson. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) An interracial romance develops between a preacher’s daughter and a Presbyterian minister’s son.

NONFICTION

1. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, by Mariah Carey with Michaela Angela Davis. (Andy Cohen/Holt) The career highlights, public life and private struggles of the singer and songwriter.

2. Rage, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Donald Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president’s perspective on various crises.

3. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, by John Lithgow. (Chronicle Prism) A second illustrated collection of poems chronicling and satirizing current events.

5. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s Killing series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

6. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. Disloyal, by Michael Cohen. (Skyhorse) An account of President Donald Trump’s business empire, political campaign and presidential administration by his former personal attorney.

8. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

9. One Vote Away, by Ted Cruz. (Regnery) The Republican senator from Texas gives his views on what might happen if liberals gain a simple majority on the Supreme Court. (b)

10. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, by Steve and Kathy Doocy. (Morrow)

2. Didn’t See That Coming, by Rachel Hollis. (Dey St.)

3. True Comfort, by Kristin Cavallari. (Rodale) (b)

4. Solutions and Other Problems, by Allie Brosh. (Gallery)

5. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 3. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.