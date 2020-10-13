FICTION

1. The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.

2. The Evening and the Morning, by Ken Follett. (Viking) In a prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a boatbuilder, a Norman noblewoman and a monk live in England under attack by the Welsh and the Vikings.

3. The Coast-to-Coast Murders, by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. (Little, Brown) A detective and an FBI agent are baffled by a cross-country killing spree.

4. Vince Flynn: Total Power, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When America’s power grid is shut down, Mitch Rapp goes after a cyber terrorist.

5. Next to Last Stand, by Craig Johnson. (Viking) The 16th book in the “Longmire” series. A million dollars in a shoe box and a piece of a painting might be clues to an art heist.

6. The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead) The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

8. One by One, by Ruth Ware. (Gallery/Scout) An avalanche tests the bonds of co-workers from a London-based tech startup on a corporate retreat in the French Alps.

9. Troubled Blood, by Robert Galbraith. (Mulholland) The fifth book in the “Cormoran Strike” series. A decades-old cold case might be connected to a serial killer; by J.K. Rowling, writing pseudonymously.

10. The Harbinger II, by Jonathan Cahn. (FrontLine) Nouriel, Ana Goren and a figure known as “the prophet” return as revelations are unlocked.

NONFICTION

1. Rage, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on 17 on-the-record interviews with President Donald Trump and other reporting, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist details the president’s perspective on multiple crises.

2. Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.

3. Blackout, by Candace Owens. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator makes her case that Black Americans should part ways with the Democratic Party. (b)

4. Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

5. Disloyal, by Michael Cohen. (Skyhorse) An account of President Donald Trump’s business empire, political campaign and presidential administration by his former personal attorney.

6. Live Free or Die, by Sean Hannity. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host offers his assessment on what is at stake in the 2020 election. (b)

7. Don’t Lie to Me and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The Fox News host asks how anyone could vote against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (b)

8. Notorious RBG, by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik. (Dey Street) A celebration of the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. Speaking for Myself, by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (St. Martin’s) The former White House press secretary shares her perspective on her time working with President Donald Trump. (b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Solutions and Other Problems, by Allie Brosh. (Gallery)

2. The Home Edit Life, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (Clarkson Potter)

3. Think Like a Monk, by Jay Shetty. (Simon & Schuster) (b)

4. Just Feed Me, by Jessie James Decker. (Dey St.) (b)

5. The Home Edit, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. (Clarkson Potter) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 26. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.