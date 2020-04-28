FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins. (Flatiron) A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

3. The Boy From the Woods, by Harlan Coben. (Grand Central) When a girl goes missing, a private investigator’s feral childhood becomes an asset in the search.

4. Redhead by the Side of the Road, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) Micah Mortimer’s orderly existence is thrown off kilter when his partner faces eviction and a teenager claims to be his son.

5. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

6. Valentine, by Elizabeth Wetmore. (Harper) A Texas town on the verge of an oil boom in 1976 becomes divided when a teenage girl is brutally attacked.

7. The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel. (Knopf) Years after an international Ponzi scheme falls apart, one of its victims investigates the disappearance of a woman from a container ship.

8. The Book of Lost Friends, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) The stories of three women struggling to get from Louisiana to Texas during Reconstruction are discovered by a first-year teacher living a century later.

9. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

10. Texas Outlaw, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle. (Little, Brown) A Texas Ranger goes to a small town to investigate whether an accidental death was actually a murder.

NONFICTION

1. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

2. The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson. (Crown) An examination of the leadership of Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

3. The Last Book on the Left, by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A survey of serial killers from the creators of the Last Podcast on the Left.

4. Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolker. (Doubleday) From 1945 to 1965, a family in Colorado had 12 children, six of whom went on to develop schizophrenia.

5. Fortitude, by Dan Crenshaw. (Twelve) The Texas congressman and former Navy SEAL prescribes ways to overcome adversity.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) Various skills and techniques used on the court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.

7. Arguing With Socialists, by Glenn Beck. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator espouses free-market capitalism. (b)

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. More Myself, by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford. (Flatiron) The Grammy Award-winning musician retraces her path to discovering her own worth.

10. Front Row at the Trump Show, by Jonathan Karl. (Dutton) The ABC News chief White House correspondent gives his perspective on our current president and describes the shifts within their relationship.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

4. Joy at Work, by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein. (Little, Brown Spark )

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending April 11. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.